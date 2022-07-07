CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, FinViz reports. They presently have a $2.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $12.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 1.52% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wedbush lowered shares of CytomX Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Mizuho downgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of CytomX Therapeutics from $7.00 to $3.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $10.00 to $1.50 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CytomX Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.89.

NASDAQ:CTMX opened at $1.97 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.96. The firm has a market cap of $128.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 0.61. CytomX Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.51 and a one year high of $7.53.

CytomX Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CTMX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $17.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.81 million. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 91.89% and a negative net margin of 129.97%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that CytomX Therapeutics will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. The company's product candidates include CX-2009, an antibody drug conjugates (ADC) against CD166, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; CX-2029 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, esophageal and gastro-esophageal junction cancers, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

