DA Davidson Cuts Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) Price Target to $30.00

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by DA Davidson to $30.00 in a research report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Duck Creek Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Duck Creek Technologies currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $27.90.

Get Duck Creek Technologies alerts:

Duck Creek Technologies stock opened at $15.55 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -194.38, a P/E/G ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.21. Duck Creek Technologies has a 12 month low of $13.44 and a 12 month high of $50.90.

Duck Creek Technologies ( NASDAQ:DCT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $72.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.08 million. Duck Creek Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.69% and a negative net margin of 3.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Duck Creek Technologies will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kevin R. Rhodes purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.66 per share, for a total transaction of $49,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,288,967.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eva F. Harris purchased 3,516 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.25 per share, for a total transaction of $50,103.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,839.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Markel Corp acquired a new position in Duck Creek Technologies in the first quarter worth $205,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 123.8% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 5,196 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the first quarter valued at $306,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 309.4% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 8,305 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 10.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 250,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,540,000 after buying an additional 23,177 shares during the period. 71.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Duck Creek Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Duck Creek Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duck Creek Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.