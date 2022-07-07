Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Shares Down 1.7%

Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) traded down 1.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $114.43 and last traded at $114.68. 5,869 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,438,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $116.71.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $176.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $172.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $151.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.65.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $121.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.17. The company has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 59.46%.

Darden Restaurants declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to buy up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Timothy J. Wilmott acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $120.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,251,280. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DRI. Capital International Investors grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 5.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,832,043 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,104,832,000 after buying an additional 857,052 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,582,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,426,520 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $214,886,000 after purchasing an additional 416,048 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,572,849 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $209,110,000 after purchasing an additional 394,786 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,373,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,911,012,000 after purchasing an additional 362,658 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

About Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 30, 2021, it owned and operated 1,834 restaurants, which included 875 under the Olive Garden, 533 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 170 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 63 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 42 under the Bahama Breeze, and 26 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

