Dash (DASH) Trading Up 12.3% Over Last 7 Days

Dash (DASH) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. One Dash coin can now be purchased for approximately $45.95 or 0.00211652 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dash has traded 12.3% higher against the US dollar. Dash has a market capitalization of $496.70 million and $79.86 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004675 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000115 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000223 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00009454 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001069 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004605 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $83.51 or 0.00384651 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001460 BTC.

About Dash

Dash (CRYPTO:DASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,808,693 coins. Dash’s official message board is www.dash.org/forum . The official website for Dash is www.dash.org . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “

Dash is an open-source blockchain and cryptocurrency focused on offering a fast, cheap global payments network that is decentralized in nature. According to the project’s white paper, Dash seeks to improve upon Bitcoin (BTC) by providing stronger privacy and faster transactions.

Dash, whose name comes from “digital cash,” was launched in January 2014 as a fork of Litecoin (LTC). Since going live, Dash has grown to include features such as a two-tier network with incentivized nodes, including “masternodes,” and decentralized project governance; InstantSend, which allows for instantly settled payments; ChainLocks, which makes the Dash blockchain instantly immutable; and PrivateSend, which offers additional optional privacy for transactions.

“

Dash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dash using one of the exchanges listed above.

