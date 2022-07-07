Datarius Credit (DTRC) Market Capitalization Hits $45,104.65

Datarius Credit (DTRC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 7th. During the last seven days, Datarius Credit has traded 3.5% higher against the dollar. Datarius Credit has a total market capitalization of $45,104.65 and approximately $119.00 worth of Datarius Credit was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Datarius Credit coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Datarius Credit Coin Profile

Datarius Credit (DTRC) is a coin. Datarius Credit’s total supply is 239,992,867 coins and its circulating supply is 201,017,063 coins. The official website for Datarius Credit is datarius.io . Datarius Credit’s official Twitter account is @Datariuscrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Datarius Credit’s official message board is medium.com/@datariuscryptobank

According to CryptoCompare, “Datarius is an Ethereum-based social P2P cryptobank. DTRC is an ERC20 utility token that allows its holders to access and participate in the Datarius banking system. The token holders will also receive 65% of the fees and charges collected by the Datarius cryptobank. The amount shall be distributed annually starting from 2019, in proportion to the number of the token holders. “

Buying and Selling Datarius Credit

