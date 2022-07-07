DEAPcoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $89.08 Million (DEP)

DEAPcoin (DEP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 7th. One DEAPcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0133 or 0.00000065 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DEAPcoin has traded down 3.7% against the dollar. DEAPcoin has a market capitalization of $89.08 million and approximately $4.63 million worth of DEAPcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About DEAPcoin

DEAPcoin (DEP) is a coin. Its launch date was August 27th, 2019. DEAPcoin’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,718,313,298 coins. DEAPcoin’s official website is dea.sg . DEAPcoin’s official Twitter account is @PlayMining_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DEAPCOIN is an Entertainment Company that will create a new economy and culture with entertainment and assets in the digital age based on blockchain technology. A new culture and market created on the basis of “fun”. It aims to change/defy the conventional way of the era where users buy “fun” with the money we earn working. “

DEAPcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEAPcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEAPcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEAPcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

