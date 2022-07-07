Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) Shares Down 2.7%

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) shares dropped 2.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.53 and last traded at $13.55. Approximately 47,126 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,139,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.92.

The firm has a market cap of $891.98 million, a P/E ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.91.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $29.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.17 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 279.96% and a negative return on equity of 79.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.06) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Deciphera Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Brightstar Associates Llc bought 1,478,978 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $14,789,780.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 18,051,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,513,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,860,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $151,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $373,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 255.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 10,091 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 304,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,974,000 after acquiring an additional 9,648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH)

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies in the United States and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

