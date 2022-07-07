DEEPSPACE Price Reaches $0.0904 on Major Exchanges (DPS)

DEEPSPACE (DPS) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 7th. In the last seven days, DEEPSPACE has traded down 12.3% against the US dollar. One DEEPSPACE coin can now be purchased for $0.0904 or 0.00000441 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DEEPSPACE has a market capitalization of $4.78 million and approximately $70,905.00 worth of DEEPSPACE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 83.2% against the dollar and now trades at $266.06 or 0.01296971 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.89 or 0.00135960 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004871 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001613 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002255 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00016597 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00034221 BTC.

About DEEPSPACE

DEEPSPACE’s total supply is 89,598,881 coins and its circulating supply is 52,893,498 coins. The Reddit community for DEEPSPACE is https://reddit.com/r/DeepSpaceGame . DEEPSPACE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

DEEPSPACE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEPSPACE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEEPSPACE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEEPSPACE using one of the exchanges listed above.

