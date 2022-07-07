DeFi Bids (BID) Achieves Market Capitalization of $198,621.40

DeFi Bids (BID) traded up 5.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 7th. During the last week, DeFi Bids has traded 44% higher against the dollar. DeFi Bids has a market cap of $198,621.40 and $184.00 worth of DeFi Bids was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeFi Bids coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0087 or 0.00000039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About DeFi Bids

DeFi Bids (CRYPTO:BID) is a coin. DeFi Bids’ total supply is 42,399,274 coins and its circulating supply is 22,960,580 coins. DeFi Bids’ official Twitter account is @defibids . DeFi Bids’ official website is defibids.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidao® is building a chain agnostic trustless stablecoin and decentralized finance ecosystem. Moreover the Bidao® Token can be staked to earn extra rewards. “

Buying and Selling DeFi Bids

