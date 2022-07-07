Delek US (NYSE:DK) Stock Price Down 9.9%

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Rating)’s share price fell 9.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $24.00 and last traded at $24.03. 36,094 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,126,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.66.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DK. Raymond James increased their price target on Delek US from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Delek US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Delek US to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Delek US from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Delek US from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Delek US currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

Get Delek US alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.13.

Delek US ( NYSE:DK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 5.95% and a negative net margin of 0.77%. The business’s revenue was up 86.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.69) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.77%. This is an increase from Delek US’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 11th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Delek US by 44.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Delek US by 61.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Delek US in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Delek US in the first quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Delek US by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

Delek US Company Profile (NYSE:DK)

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.