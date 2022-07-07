Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Acquired by ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC

ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 64.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,958 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 27,344 shares during the period. Dell Technologies makes up approximately 0.2% of ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $3,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 377.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Dell Technologies by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Dell Technologies by 132.5% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 117,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,574,000 after purchasing an additional 66,712 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 162.9% in the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 40,293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 4,337 shares in the last quarter. 30.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DELL shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. KGI Securities began coverage on Dell Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.77.

NYSE:DELL traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $43.05. 41,656 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,443,655. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.63. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.33 and a 1-year high of $61.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.84 billion, a PE ratio of 5.79, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.89.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The technology company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.45. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 126.94%. The company had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.11%.

In other news, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 5,969 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total value of $304,120.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $967,285.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 47.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) solutions, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

