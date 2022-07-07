Denbury (NYSE:DEN) Sets New 1-Year Low at $57.82

Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $57.82 and last traded at $59.36, with a volume of 2410 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.32.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DEN shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Denbury from $126.00 to $129.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Denbury in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Denbury in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.34.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 3.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.20.

Denbury ( NYSE:DEN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.20. Denbury had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 8.79%. The business had revenue of $411.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Denbury’s revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Denbury Inc. will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Denbury during the 1st quarter worth $6,884,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in Denbury during the 1st quarter worth $5,311,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Denbury by 470.4% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 492,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,687,000 after buying an additional 406,063 shares in the last quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Denbury by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP now owns 118,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,348,000 after buying an additional 24,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Point Capital L.P. lifted its holdings in Denbury by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Silver Point Capital L.P. now owns 4,530,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,922,000 after buying an additional 710,200 shares in the last quarter.

About Denbury (NYSE:DEN)

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

