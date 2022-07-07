Denison Mines (NYSE:DNN) Stock Price Up 7.4%

Denison Mines Corp. (NYSE:DNN – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 7.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.02 and last traded at $1.01. 42,210 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 5,975,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.94.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Denison Mines to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $817.54 million, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.92.

Denison Mines ( NYSE:DNN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.26 million for the quarter. Denison Mines had a net margin of 323.13% and a return on equity of 17.54%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Denison Mines Corp. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Denison Mines Company Profile (NYSE:DNN)

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, selling of, and investing in uranium properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the 95% interest owned Wheeler River uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

