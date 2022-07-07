Denison Mines (NYSE:DNN) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Denison Mines (NYSE:DNN – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE DNN opened at $0.94 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.14. Denison Mines has a 1-year low of $0.91 and a 1-year high of $2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $768.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 1.92.

Denison Mines (NYSE:DNN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. Denison Mines had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 323.13%. The business had revenue of $3.26 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Denison Mines will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, selling of, and investing in uranium properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the 95% interest owned Wheeler River uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

