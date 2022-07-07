DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) Trading Up 8%

DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK – Get Rating)’s share price was up 8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.02 and last traded at $5.96. Approximately 436,924 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 822,217 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.52.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DMTK shares. BTIG Research decreased their price target on DermTech from $38.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of DermTech from $33.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

The company has a market cap of $193.71 million, a P/E ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.07.

DermTech ( NASDAQ:DMTK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.16). DermTech had a negative return on equity of 37.83% and a negative net margin of 716.51%. The company had revenue of $3.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.49) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that DermTech, Inc. will post -4.05 EPS for the current year.

In other DermTech news, Director Herm Rosenman purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.86 per share, with a total value of $137,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 72,832 shares in the company, valued at $499,627.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,905 shares of company stock worth $23,470. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in DermTech in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Quantum Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of DermTech by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 24,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of DermTech by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 5,357 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of DermTech by 86.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 189,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,787,000 after buying an additional 87,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of DermTech by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,071,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,083,000 after buying an additional 225,572 shares in the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive genomics tests to diagnosis skin cancer, inflammatory diseases, and aging-related conditions in the United States. It offers DermTech Melanoma Test (DMT), a gene expression test that that enhances early detection of genomic atypia and helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

