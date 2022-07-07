Desjardins Lowers Argonaut Gold (OTCMKTS:ARNGF) Price Target to C$1.25

Argonaut Gold (OTCMKTS:ARNGF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Desjardins from C$2.50 to C$1.25 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Argonaut Gold from C$2.75 to C$1.25 in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Argonaut Gold from C$3.00 to C$1.25 in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Argonaut Gold in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Argonaut Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$1.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Argonaut Gold from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Friday, May 27th.

OTCMKTS ARNGF remained flat at $$0.33 during trading on Thursday. 572,814 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,419. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.53. Argonaut Gold has a twelve month low of $0.31 and a twelve month high of $3.23.

Argonaut Gold Inc is a Canadian company engaged in gold mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities at gold-bearing mineral properties in North America. Its primary assets include the El Castillo and San Agustin mines, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States; and the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, Mexico.

