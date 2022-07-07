dHedge DAO Price Tops $0.12 on Major Exchanges (DHT)

dHedge DAO (DHT) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 7th. One dHedge DAO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000585 BTC on popular exchanges. dHedge DAO has a total market cap of $3.43 million and $432,565.00 worth of dHedge DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, dHedge DAO has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004911 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,396.64 or 1.00028650 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00009582 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004906 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002504 BTC.

dHedge DAO Coin Profile

dHedge DAO (DHT) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2017. dHedge DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,792,706 coins. dHedge DAO’s official Twitter account is @De_Hedge . dHedge DAO’s official website is www.dhedge.org

According to CryptoCompare, “dHedge is a protocol for decentralized asset management powered by Synthetix. With this announcement, dHedge is emerging out of stealth mode. With the help of Synthetix's zero slippage trading model and expanding list of listed assets (synths), dHedge is creating new ways to use the liquidity of the derivatives supported by the Synthetix protocol. Synthetix now has a DeFi platform and community . DHT is the governance token of dHedge and will play a key role in guiding the platform and its decentralization process. “

