DIC Asset (ETR:DIC) Shares Down 1%

DIC Asset AG (ETR:DIC – Get Rating) fell 1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €9.69 ($10.09) and last traded at €9.84 ($10.25). 135,807 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 180,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at €9.94 ($10.35).

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DIC. Warburg Research set a €26.30 ($27.40) price objective on DIC Asset in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €20.50 ($21.35) price target on DIC Asset in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

Get DIC Asset alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €12.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of €13.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $818.22 million and a PE ratio of 17.86.

DIC Asset AG is one of Germany's leading listed property companies, and specialises in commercial real estate. With around 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, the company maintains a regional footprint on all major German markets through six branch offices, and has 169 assets with a combined market value of c.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DIC Asset Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIC Asset and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.