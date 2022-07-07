Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Trading Down 1.9% Following Analyst Downgrade

Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 1.9% on Thursday after Bank of America lowered their price target on the stock from $215.00 to $150.00. Bank of America currently has an underperform rating on the stock. Dillard’s traded as low as $207.42 and last traded at $207.46. Approximately 1,010 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 191,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $211.58.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Dillard’s to $185.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Dillard’s in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Dillard’s from $160.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

In other news, VP Mike Litchford sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.69, for a total value of $159,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,393.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Dillard’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Dillard’s in the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Dillard’s in the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Dillard’s during the 1st quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Dillard’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $149,000. 64.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.37, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $284.24 and a 200-day moving average of $270.18.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $13.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.36 by $8.01. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 60.73% and a net margin of 14.10%. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.25 EPS. Research analysts predict that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 26.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.64%.

About Dillard's (NYSE:DDS)

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, the company operated 280 Dillard's stores, including 30 clearance centers, and an Internet store at dillards.com.

