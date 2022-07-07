Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Shares Sold by WorthPointe LLC

WorthPointe LLC decreased its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 51,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,683 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF makes up 1.9% of WorthPointe LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. WorthPointe LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $2,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,740,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 454,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,599,000 after purchasing an additional 4,212 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,685,000.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF stock traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $40.65. 2,072 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 419,483. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.19. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a one year low of $39.20 and a one year high of $49.67.

