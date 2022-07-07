Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL) Shares Sold by Toth Financial Advisory Corp

Toth Financial Advisory Corp cut its holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,284 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares were worth $1,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000.

Shares of SOXL traded up $1.33 on Thursday, hitting $13.42. 1,682,396 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,596,379. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.28. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares has a 1 year low of $10.53 and a 1 year high of $74.21.

