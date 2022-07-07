Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS – Get Rating) shares traded down 2.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $24.58 and last traded at $24.80. 75,586 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 22,494,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.44.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.87.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 1,313.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the 4th quarter worth $82,000.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares ETF, formerly Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

