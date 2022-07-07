DMG Group LLC Has $216,000 Stock Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

DMG Group LLC lessened its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 40.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,043 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 720 shares during the quarter. DMG Group LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSCO. Menard Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 52.6% in the first quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 3,831 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 70,134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,366,000 after purchasing an additional 5,437 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 202.9% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 69,292 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,171,000 after purchasing an additional 46,416 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 272.2% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 254,115 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $59,303,000 after purchasing an additional 16,746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Tractor Supply news, Director Cynthia T. Jamison sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.10, for a total transaction of $1,014,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,737,028. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSCO opened at $197.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.06. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $166.49 and a 52-week high of $241.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.97.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.25. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 51.48% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.20%.

TSCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Gordon Haskett cut Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $260.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Tractor Supply from $266.00 to $246.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.72.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

