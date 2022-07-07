DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $103.00.

DOCU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $60.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a report on Monday, June 20th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $114.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $80.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Get DocuSign alerts:

Shares of DocuSign stock opened at $64.09 on Thursday. DocuSign has a 52-week low of $55.86 and a 52-week high of $314.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.12 and a 200 day moving average of $100.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -142.42 and a beta of 1.21.

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.08). DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 17.17% and a negative net margin of 4.00%. The firm had revenue of $588.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DocuSign will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DOCU. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in DocuSign by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 502.3% during the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 6,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 5,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. 75.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DocuSign Company Profile (Get Rating)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.