Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.01-$0.02 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $72.80 million-$74.80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $80.37 million. Duck Creek Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.09-$0.10 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Duck Creek Technologies to $30.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays cut their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. JMP Securities cut shares of Duck Creek Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $39.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $27.90.

Shares of NASDAQ DCT opened at $15.55 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.21. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -194.38, a P/E/G ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.48. Duck Creek Technologies has a 52 week low of $13.44 and a 52 week high of $50.90.

Duck Creek Technologies ( NASDAQ:DCT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.93% and a positive return on equity of 0.69%. The company had revenue of $72.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. Duck Creek Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Duck Creek Technologies will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Duck Creek Technologies news, insider Eva F. Harris purchased 3,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.25 per share, with a total value of $50,103.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 76,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,839.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kevin R. Rhodes purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.66 per share, with a total value of $49,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,393 shares in the company, valued at $2,288,967.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DCT. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Duck Creek Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $165,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 309.4% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 8,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383 shares during the last quarter. 71.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

