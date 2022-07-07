Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.01-$0.02 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $72.80 million-$74.80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $80.37 million. Duck Creek Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.09-$0.10 EPS.
Several equities analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Duck Creek Technologies to $30.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays cut their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. JMP Securities cut shares of Duck Creek Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $39.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $27.90.
Shares of NASDAQ DCT opened at $15.55 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.21. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -194.38, a P/E/G ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.48. Duck Creek Technologies has a 52 week low of $13.44 and a 52 week high of $50.90.
In other Duck Creek Technologies news, insider Eva F. Harris purchased 3,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.25 per share, with a total value of $50,103.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 76,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,839.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kevin R. Rhodes purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.66 per share, with a total value of $49,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,393 shares in the company, valued at $2,288,967.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DCT. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Duck Creek Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $165,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 309.4% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 8,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383 shares during the last quarter. 71.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Duck Creek Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Duck Creek Technologies (DCT)
- Helen Of Troy Is What We Fear Most About Q2 Earnings
- 3 Growth Stocks Trading at Value P/E’s
- Capri Holdings Stock Looks Attractive For a Premium Retailer
- Phreesia Stock is a Healthcare IT Play
- The Sell-Off In Kornit Digital May Set Up A 2nd Half Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Duck Creek Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duck Creek Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.