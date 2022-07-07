Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Shares Gap Down to $20.73

Shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $20.73, but opened at $19.05. Duckhorn Portfolio shares last traded at $19.14, with a volume of 23,600 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duckhorn Portfolio currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.71.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 6.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.15, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of -0.01.

Duckhorn Portfolio ( NYSE:NAPA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Duckhorn Portfolio had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 17.02%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Zach Rasmuson sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $251,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 447,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,998,468.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sean B.A. Sullivan sold 15,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $316,796.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,655 shares in the company, valued at $3,349,765.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,617 shares of company stock valued at $1,808,555. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in Duckhorn Portfolio by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,241,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,665,000 after buying an additional 2,184,972 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Duckhorn Portfolio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,588,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Duckhorn Portfolio by 1,322.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 405,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,474,000 after purchasing an additional 377,379 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 26.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,765,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,109,000 after acquiring an additional 374,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. purchased a new position in Duckhorn Portfolio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,602,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.72% of the company’s stock.

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

