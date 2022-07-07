Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Stock Holdings Lowered by First PREMIER Bank

First PREMIER Bank lessened its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,018 shares during the quarter. Duke Energy accounts for approximately 2.0% of First PREMIER Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $7,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bell Bank raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Bell Bank now owns 71,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,966,000 after buying an additional 11,446 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 2.3% in the first quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 72,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 4.8% in the first quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 5,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 20.8% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 14,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DMG Group LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 3.6% in the first quarter. DMG Group LLC now owns 3,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 62.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DUK opened at $107.58 on Thursday. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $95.48 and a 1 year high of $116.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $108.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.70.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 14.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.77%.

In other Duke Energy news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total transaction of $44,716.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 114,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,291,258. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DUK. Citigroup started coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $125.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.09.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

