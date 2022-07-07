Dynamic Price Tops $0.0321 on Top Exchanges (DYN)

Dynamic (DYN) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 7th. Dynamic has a market cap of $494,278.65 and approximately $20.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dynamic coin can currently be bought for $0.0321 or 0.00000148 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Dynamic has traded 81.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $21,711.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,238.29 or 0.05703297 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000325 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00026725 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.87 or 0.00238887 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.95 or 0.00598510 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.90 or 0.00073209 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $111.35 or 0.00512857 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00005964 BTC.

Dynamic Coin Profile

DYN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,380,761 coins. Dynamic’s official website is duality.solutions . Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Duality Blockchain Solutions is a cryptocurrency project focused on providing enterprise-focused products based on blockchain technology. Duality Blockchain Solutions provides two public blockchains, Dynamic and Sequence. Dynamic is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Argon2d algorithm. It uses p2p technology over Tor & Clearnet to operate securely and privately. “

Dynamic Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dynamic using one of the exchanges listed above.

