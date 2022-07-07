Dynatrace’s (DT) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $55.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 29.26% from the stock’s previous close.

DT has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Dynatrace from $56.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Dynatrace from $65.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Dynatrace from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised Dynatrace from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dynatrace presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.24.

Shares of Dynatrace stock traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $42.55. The company had a trading volume of 23,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,432,747. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 236.18, a P/E/G ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.70 and a 200 day moving average of $44.54. Dynatrace has a 52-week low of $29.41 and a 52-week high of $80.13.

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Dynatrace had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $252.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Dynatrace will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 1,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total transaction of $45,771.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 69,738 shares in the company, valued at $2,389,223.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 6,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $237,388.29. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 856,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,367,402.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,468 shares of company stock valued at $564,303 in the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Dynatrace by 133.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Dynatrace in the first quarter worth about $45,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Dynatrace in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in Dynatrace in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Dynatrace in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, digital experience monitoring, business analytics, and cloud automation.

