Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Shares Gap Up to $42.53

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $42.53, but opened at $44.70. Eagle Bulk Shipping shares last traded at $44.27, with a volume of 2,337 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Clarkson Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Eagle Bulk Shipping currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.67.

Get Eagle Bulk Shipping alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $608.11 million, a PE ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.40.

Eagle Bulk Shipping ( NASDAQ:EGLE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The shipping company reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $140.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.93 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a net margin of 33.43% and a return on equity of 40.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. will post 18.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s payout ratio is presently 55.83%.

In other news, CFO Costanzo Frank De sold 3,022 shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.06, for a total value of $235,897.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,084,333.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary Vogel sold 29,441 shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.66, for a total transaction of $1,991,978.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,345,634.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGLE. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 30.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,301 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $13,023,000 after purchasing an additional 60,492 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 4.8% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,891 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the fourth quarter worth $276,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,466 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 4,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,790 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 6,590 shares during the last quarter. 72.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE)

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.