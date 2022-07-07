EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $18.61

EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $18.61 and last traded at $19.09, with a volume of 288108 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.61.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SATS shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on EchoStar from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on EchoStar from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded EchoStar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.71.

EchoStar ( NASDAQ:SATS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04). EchoStar had a return on equity of 2.55% and a net margin of 4.28%. The company had revenue of $501.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.30 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EchoStar Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EchoStar during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new position in EchoStar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in EchoStar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in EchoStar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of EchoStar by 2,809.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,470 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 5,282 shares during the period.

EchoStar Company Profile

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment offers broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communications solutions to government and enterprise customers.

