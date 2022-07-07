Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) Downgraded by TheStreet to “C”

TheStreet downgraded shares of Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ecopetrol in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ecopetrol presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.60.

EC opened at $9.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73, a PEG ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.49. Ecopetrol has a twelve month low of $9.59 and a twelve month high of $19.81.

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.797 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 28th. This represents a yield of 19.5%. Ecopetrol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.74%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Farmer Steven Patrick purchased a new position in Ecopetrol during the second quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Ecopetrol by 17.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 216,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,022,000 after acquiring an additional 32,290 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Ecopetrol by 6.5% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 102,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 6,220 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Ecopetrol during the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Harding Loevner LP grew its stake in Ecopetrol by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 467,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,063,000 after buying an additional 14,772 shares in the last quarter. 1.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated energy company. The company operates through four segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels; and Electric Power Transmission and Toll Roads Concessions. It engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas; transportation of crude oil, motor fuels, fuel oil, and other refined products, including diesel, jet, and biofuels; processing and refining crude oil; distribution of natural gas and LPG; sale of refined and petrochemical products; supplying of electric power transmission services; design, development, construction, operation, and maintenance of road and energy infrastructure projects; and supplying of information technology and telecommunications services.

