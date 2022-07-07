Edgeware Price Hits $0.0017 on Top Exchanges (EDG)

Edgeware (EDG) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 7th. Edgeware has a market cap of $10.90 million and $371,770.00 worth of Edgeware was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Edgeware has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. One Edgeware coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Edgeware Profile

Edgeware (EDG) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 16th, 2016. Edgeware’s total supply is 6,940,381,984 coins and its circulating supply is 6,297,070,655 coins. The official website for Edgeware is edgewa.re . Edgeware’s official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Edgeware’s official message board is commonwealth.im/edgeware

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Buying and Selling Edgeware

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeware directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgeware should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Edgeware using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

