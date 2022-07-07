Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Stock Position Lifted by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,766 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,481 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $5,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. American National Bank raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 99.1% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $132.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $152.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.86.

Edwards Lifesciences stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $97.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,488,804. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.85 billion, a PE ratio of 40.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.14. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $85.58 and a 1 year high of $131.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 28.72%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.04, for a total value of $2,440,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,364,520.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total transaction of $3,508,890.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,893,021.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 204,165 shares of company stock valued at $21,146,804 over the last ninety days. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

