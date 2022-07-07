Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Holdings Raised by Burleson & Company LLC

Burleson & Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 63.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,791 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,977 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and comprises about 1.2% of Burleson & Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Burleson & Company LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $7,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 9,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 3,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on LLY shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $364.00 to $369.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $313.41.

In other Eli Lilly and news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total transaction of $313,440.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,966,522.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.00, for a total transaction of $211,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,472,666 shares in the company, valued at $31,852,745,132. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 1,048,829 shares of company stock worth $328,740,043. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $330.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $313.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $303.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $279.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.27. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $220.20 and a 52-week high of $332.74.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 97.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.07%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.