Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) Insider Acquires $1,900,000.00 in Stock

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF – Get Rating) insider Mario J. Gabelli acquired 190,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $1,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,900,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of ECF traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.85. 18,979 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,826. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. has a 1 year low of $8.26 and a 1 year high of $15.37.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.88%.
Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund (ECF)
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Profiting From 52 Week Low Stocks
- Three Cheap Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- Is Roblox A Good Play For The 2nd Half
- Does Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) Deserve To Be In Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.