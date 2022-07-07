Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) Insider Acquires $1,900,000.00 in Stock

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF – Get Rating) insider Mario J. Gabelli acquired 190,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $1,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,900,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of ECF traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.85. 18,979 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,826. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. has a 1 year low of $8.26 and a 1 year high of $15.37.

Get Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.88%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ECF. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund in the first quarter worth $4,172,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 158.1% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 184,018 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 112,721 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 344,091 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,253,000 after acquiring an additional 88,937 shares during the last quarter. David J Yvars Group grew its stake in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 466.4% in the fourth quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 100,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 82,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 32.2% in the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 169,024 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 41,205 shares during the last quarter. 30.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.