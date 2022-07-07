Elrond (EGLD) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $39.40 Million

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 7th. During the last week, Elrond has traded 15.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Elrond coin can now be bought for approximately $55.43 or 0.00265728 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Elrond has a market cap of $1.25 billion and $39.40 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.90 or 0.00095387 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000579 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00017135 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001518 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00044874 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00008899 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Elrond Profile

Elrond (EGLD) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 23,016,298 coins and its circulating supply is 22,518,743 coins. Elrond’s official Twitter account is @elrondnetwork . The official website for Elrond is elrond.com . The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Elrond is medium.com/elrondnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

Buying and Selling Elrond

