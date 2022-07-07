Emerald Advisors LLC Acquires 542 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Emerald Advisors LLC grew its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,002 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Coca-Cola makes up approximately 0.2% of Emerald Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Berkshire Bank raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 7,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 6,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Cohen Lawrence B raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 51,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 153,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total value of $9,979,893.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 136,513 shares in the company, valued at $8,877,440.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer K. Mann sold 43,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.81, for a total transaction of $2,784,413.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,227,093.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 412,161 shares of company stock worth $26,786,278. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $63.34. The stock had a trading volume of 96,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,386,797. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $274.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.55. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $52.28 and a 1 year high of $67.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.90.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 25.69%. Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.95%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays set a $74.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.05.

Coca-Cola Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.