Emerald Advisors LLC Buys 1,402 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Emerald Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,404 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 0.8% of Emerald Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 212.1% during the 4th quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of IEFA stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $57.76. 11,555,484 shares of the company were exchanged. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.69. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.