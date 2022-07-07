Emerald Advisors LLC Has $244,000 Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Emerald Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ITW. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at $744,840,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,540,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,316,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,520 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,032,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,232,221,000 after purchasing an additional 210,839 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,048,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,242,988,000 after purchasing an additional 104,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,391,000. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total value of $205,340.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,602,268.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ITW traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $182.19. 1,338 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,048,942. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $197.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.13. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $177.03 and a 12 month high of $249.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 72.57% and a net margin of 18.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 57.34%.

A number of research analysts have commented on ITW shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $267.00 to $261.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $192.00 to $180.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $207.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $226.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.09.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

