Emerald Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Emerald Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,372 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Columbus Macro LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 82,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,827,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $221,000. Bell Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 30.1% in the first quarter. Bell Bank now owns 285,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,536,000 after buying an additional 65,905 shares during the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $475,000. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 213.9% in the first quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AGG stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $101.84. 21,103 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,007,095. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $102.09 and its 200 day moving average is $106.83. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $98.86 and a 12-month high of $116.83.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

