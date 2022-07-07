Emerald Advisors LLC Sells 12,352 Shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA)

Emerald Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,352 shares during the quarter. KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF comprises 0.4% of Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Emerald Advisors LLC owned 0.29% of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF worth $1,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,567,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,067,000 after acquiring an additional 174,509 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. increased its position in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 292,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,702,000 after buying an additional 21,339 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF by 85.8% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 149,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,504,000 after buying an additional 69,156 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 71,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,110,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,374,000.

Get KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:KBA traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $38.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,724. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.98. KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF has a twelve month low of $31.72 and a twelve month high of $48.50.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.