Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) is Radnor Capital Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Radnor Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,625 shares during the quarter. Emerson Electric accounts for about 1.5% of Radnor Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $5,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 3,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 13.5% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMR opened at $79.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $47.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.10. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $76.77 and a 12-month high of $105.99.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 15.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.10%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $114.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $96.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.12.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

