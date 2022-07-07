Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $25.38

Shares of Endeavour Mining plc (TSE:EDV – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$25.38 and last traded at C$25.59, with a volume of 229039 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$26.97.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EDV shares. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$2,060.00 price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$3,000.00 target price on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Friday, May 27th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$45.25 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Haywood Securities upped their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$43.00 price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Endeavour Mining has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$989.73.

Get Endeavour Mining alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$29.18 and its 200 day moving average price is C$30.12. The firm has a market cap of C$6.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 72.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.43.

Endeavour Mining ( TSE:EDV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.54 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$869.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$825.97 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Endeavour Mining plc will post 1.2100001 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Endeavour Mining news, Senior Officer Morgan Denis Carroll sold 42,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.07, for a total value of C$1,277,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,366,382.41.

Endeavour Mining Company Profile (TSE:EDV)

Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. Its project portfolio includes 90% owned Houndé, Mana, Boungou, and Wahgnion mines in Burkina Faso; 85% owned Ity mine located in Côte d'Ivoire; 90% owned Sabodala-Massawa mine situated in Senegal; and Fetekro, Kalana, Bantou, Nabanga, and Afema development projects.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.