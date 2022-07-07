Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $25.38

Shares of Endeavour Mining plc (TSE:EDV – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$25.38 and last traded at C$25.59, with a volume of 229039 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$26.97.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EDV shares. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$2,060.00 price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$3,000.00 target price on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Friday, May 27th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$45.25 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Haywood Securities upped their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$43.00 price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Endeavour Mining has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$989.73.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$29.18 and its 200 day moving average price is C$30.12. The firm has a market cap of C$6.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 72.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.43.
In other Endeavour Mining news, Senior Officer Morgan Denis Carroll sold 42,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.07, for a total value of C$1,277,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,366,382.41.
Endeavour Mining Company Profile (TSE:EDV)
Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. Its project portfolio includes 90% owned Houndé, Mana, Boungou, and Wahgnion mines in Burkina Faso; 85% owned Ity mine located in Côte d'Ivoire; 90% owned Sabodala-Massawa mine situated in Senegal; and Fetekro, Kalana, Bantou, Nabanga, and Afema development projects.
Further Reading
- 3 Growth Stocks Trading at Value P/E’s
- The Sell-Off In Kornit Digital May Set Up A 2nd Half Opportunity
- Capri Holdings Stock Looks Attractive For a Premium Retailer
- Phreesia Stock is a Healthcare IT Play
- Recession Resistant Grocery Outlet Holding Corp Quietly Sets New High
Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.