Energi (NRG) Price Hits $0.50 on Top Exchanges

Energi (NRG) traded up 6.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. One Energi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.50 or 0.00002333 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Energi has traded down 8.1% against the US dollar. Energi has a market cap of $27.20 million and $196,181.00 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Energi alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.05 or 0.00092829 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000570 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00017046 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001478 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.93 or 0.00258931 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00043350 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00008652 BTC.

About Energi

NRG uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 53,969,507 coins. Energi’s official website is www.energi.world . Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future. “

Energi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Energi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.