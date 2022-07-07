Entain (LON:ENT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Entain (LON:ENT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Entain from GBX 2,354 ($28.51) to GBX 2,235 ($27.06) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($25.43) price target on shares of Entain in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Entain in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 2,700 ($32.70) price objective on shares of Entain in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 2,060 ($24.95) price objective on shares of Entain in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,234.25 ($27.06).

ENT stock opened at GBX 1,140 ($13.80) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,365.08 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,530.79. Entain has a 12-month low of GBX 1,118.50 ($13.54) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,500 ($30.27). The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.30. The company has a market cap of £6.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01.

In other Entain news, insider Rob Wood sold 98,781 shares of Entain stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,370 ($16.59), for a total value of £1,353,299.70 ($1,638,774.16).

Entain PLC operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the bwin; online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes; street and online betting under the Coral; sports betting, casino, game, and poker under the Sportingbet; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brands, as well as Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook.

