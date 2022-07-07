Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX – Get Rating) shares traded down 5.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.81 and last traded at $1.88. 164,454 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 487,216 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.98.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Enthusiast Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Enthusiast Gaming from C$8.25 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Enthusiast Gaming from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

Get Enthusiast Gaming alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $293.88 million, a P/E ratio of -6.39 and a beta of -0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.45.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Platform Technology Partners bought a new position in shares of Enthusiast Gaming during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Enthusiast Gaming in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Enthusiast Gaming by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Enthusiast Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in Enthusiast Gaming in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 19.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX)

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates an online network of approximately 100 gaming related websites; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a video-gaming expo; provides management and support services to players involved in professional gaming; owns and manages esports teams, which cover games comprising Call of Duty, Madden NFL, Fortnite, Overwatch, Super Smash Bros., Rocket League, and Valorant; and produces and programs approximately 30 weekly shows across AVOD and OTT channels, and represents approximately 500 gaming influencers in YouTube and Twitch.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enthusiast Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enthusiast Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.