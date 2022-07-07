EOS Force Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $145,663.00 (EOSC)

EOS Force (EOSC) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 7th. One EOS Force coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0043 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, EOS Force has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. EOS Force has a total market capitalization of $4.12 million and $145,663.00 worth of EOS Force was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS Force Coin Profile

EOS Force (EOSC) uses the hashing algorithm. EOS Force’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 964,070,125 coins. EOS Force’s official Twitter account is @EOSForce . The official message board for EOS Force is medium.com/@eosforce . EOS Force’s official website is www.eosforce.io

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSC utilizes the consensus mechanism of EOSIO, which is DPOS BFT Pipeline Consensus. EOSC enables blocks to be produced every 3 seconds with no consecutive blocks, which is different from EOSIO'S model of producing blocks every 0.5 seconds with 6 consecutive blocks produced by 1 node. Even though consecutive block-generating can reduce the waiting time of unpacked trades, it may affect the chain stability because of the unsatisfactory network environment, resulting in a large number of microforks. “

EOS Force Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS Force directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS Force should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EOS Force using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

