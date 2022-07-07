EpiK Protocol (EPK) Price Tops $0.0150 on Top Exchanges

EpiK Protocol (EPK) traded 19.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. In the last seven days, EpiK Protocol has traded up 12.7% against the US dollar. One EpiK Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0150 or 0.00000068 BTC on exchanges. EpiK Protocol has a total market cap of $1.96 million and approximately $552,158.00 worth of EpiK Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.85 or 0.00122195 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004549 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 92.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.31 or 0.00766018 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001605 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002199 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00015388 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00033313 BTC.

EpiK Protocol Coin Profile

EpiK Protocol’s total supply is 210,496,564 coins and its circulating supply is 130,057,090 coins. EpiK Protocol’s official Twitter account is @EpikProtocol

Buying and Selling EpiK Protocol

