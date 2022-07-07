Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Sold by Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO decreased its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO’s holdings in Equinix were worth $9,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 123.1% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 29 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 50 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $651.91, for a total transaction of $32,595.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,563 shares in the company, valued at $11,449,495.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 76 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $676.00, for a total transaction of $51,376.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,436,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,126 shares of company stock valued at $742,362 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

EQIX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $750.00 to $790.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $780.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Sunday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equinix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $846.60.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX traded up $6.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $669.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,051. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $668.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $713.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $606.12 and a 1-year high of $885.26.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.46 by ($4.84). Equinix had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 4.57%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.98 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 25.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a $3.10 dividend. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 228.78%.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

